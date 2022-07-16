Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF) Lifted to “Buy” at The Goldman Sachs Group

The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Kyowa Kirin (OTCMKTS:KYKOF – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Kyowa Kirin Price Performance

KYKOF opened at $23.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $21.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.08. Kyowa Kirin has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $23.85.

Kyowa Kirin Company Profile

Kyowa Kirin Co, Ltd. manufactures and markets pharmaceuticals that focuses on the therapeutic areas of oncology, nephrology, central nervous system, and immunology worldwide. Its products include ABSTRAL, a sublingual formulation of fentanyl used for the management of episodes of breakthrough pain experienced by cancer patients; ALLELOCK, an antihistamine agent for patients with various types of allergies; CONIEL, a calcium channel blocker for hypertension and angina pectoris; Crysvita, a recombinant human monoclonal IgG1 antibody against the phosphaturic hormone fibroblast growth factor 23; ESPO, a glycoprotein and human erythropoietin; NESP, an erythropoiesis stimulating agent; and GRAN, a human colony-stimulating factor.

