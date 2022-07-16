La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ LJPC opened at $6.18 on Friday. La Jolla Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $3.07 and a 12 month high of $6.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.88 and a 200-day moving average of $4.17. The company has a market capitalization of $157.96 million, a P/E ratio of 41.20 and a beta of 1.96.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:LJPC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.16). La Jolla Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 7.27% and a net margin of 10.08%. The business had revenue of $10.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.10 million. Analysts predict that La Jolla Pharmaceutical will post 0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 435,387 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,023,000 after purchasing an additional 67,219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 15,344.2% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 30,734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 30,535 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 242.6% in the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 92,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 65,710 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 127,084 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 5,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in La Jolla Pharmaceutical by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 98,941 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $422,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares in the last quarter. 97.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

La Jolla Pharmaceutical Company engages in the development and commercialization of therapies that improve outcomes in patients suffering from life-threatening diseases. The company offers GIAPREZA, a vasoconstrictor indicated to increase blood pressure in adults with septic or other distributive shock; and XERAVA, a tetracycline class antibacterial indicated for the treatment of complicated intra-abdominal infections in patients 18 years of age and older.

