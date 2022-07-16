Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF) PT Lowered to C$27.50

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty (OTCMKTS:LIFZF – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by BMO Capital Markets from C$35.00 to C$27.50 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

LIFZF has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$41.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Labrador Iron Ore Royalty from C$42.00 to C$39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th.

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Stock Down 0.5 %

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty stock opened at $19.69 on Friday. Labrador Iron Ore Royalty has a twelve month low of $19.50 and a twelve month high of $41.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.30.

About Labrador Iron Ore Royalty

Labrador Iron Ore Royalty Corporation, through its subsidiary, Hollinger-Hanna Limited, holds a 15.10% equity interest in Iron Ore Company of Canada (IOC) that produces and processes iron ores at Labrador City, Newfoundland and Labrador. The company's primary products include standard and low silica acid, flux, direct reduction pellets, and iron ore concentrate, as well as seaborne iron ore pellets.

