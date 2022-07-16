Lake Street Financial LLC Sells 809 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Lake Street Financial LLC lessened its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 41.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,126 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 809 shares during the period. Lake Street Financial LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Danaher by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,539,950 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,457,729,000 after purchasing an additional 291,597 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Danaher during the 4th quarter worth about $2,015,889,000. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its stake in Danaher by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,673,561 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,208,638,000 after acquiring an additional 90,063 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Danaher by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,612,423 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,188,523,000 after acquiring an additional 166,193 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Danaher by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,152,250 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,037,122,000 after acquiring an additional 67,162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

Insider Activity at Danaher

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total value of $1,662,310.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at $22,095,424.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Danaher Price Performance

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com cut shares of Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Danaher from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $299.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Danaher has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.57.

Shares of DHR stock opened at $255.78 on Friday. Danaher Co. has a 1 year low of $233.71 and a 1 year high of $333.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.11 and its 200-day moving average is $271.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $185.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.11. Danaher had a net margin of 21.32% and a return on equity of 18.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. Danaher’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.57%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.