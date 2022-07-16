Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,720,000 shares, a decline of 39.9% from the June 15th total of 2,860,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, with a total value of $799,167.60. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,013,356.85. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,571,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,220,899,000 after buying an additional 66,400 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Lam Research by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,285,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,066,932,000 after buying an additional 184,139 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,958,050 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,293,537,000 after purchasing an additional 103,296 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,902,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,022,815,000 after purchasing an additional 100,480 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,782,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,281,998,000 after purchasing an additional 5,996 shares in the last quarter. 82.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ LRCX opened at $427.13 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $457.38 and a 200-day moving average of $524.24. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Lam Research has a 52-week low of $375.87 and a 52-week high of $731.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a PE ratio of 13.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.40%. Lam Research’s payout ratio is currently 18.76%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on LRCX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Lam Research from $650.00 to $560.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on Lam Research from $700.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $621.95.

Lam Research Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.