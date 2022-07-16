Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF) Short Interest Update

Lawson, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LWSOF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,000 shares, a drop of 73.9% from the June 15th total of 183,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Lawson Stock Performance

LWSOF stock remained flat at $34.27 during midday trading on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.75. Lawson has a twelve month low of $34.27 and a twelve month high of $45.27.

Get Lawson alerts:

Lawson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Recommended Stories

Lawson, Inc operates and franchises convenience stores under the Lawson, Lawson Store 100, and Natural Lawson names in Japan, China, Thailand, Indonesia, the Philippines, and Hawaii. It operates through Domestic Convenience Store Business, Seijo Ishii Business, Entertainment-Related Business, Financial Services Business, and Overseas Business segments.

Receive News & Ratings for Lawson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lawson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.