Lear (NYSE:LEA) PT Lowered to $139.00 at Morgan Stanley

Lear (NYSE:LEA – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $144.00 to $139.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on LEA. Barclays cut their price objective on Lear from $161.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Lear from $177.00 to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Lear from $197.00 to $157.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Lear from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Lear from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lear currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $168.53.

Get Lear alerts:

Lear Stock Performance

Lear stock opened at $129.26 on Thursday. Lear has a 12-month low of $118.38 and a 12-month high of $195.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $131.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $146.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.73 billion, a PE ratio of 35.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The auto parts company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 7.51% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.73 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Lear will post 8.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total transaction of $359,337.26. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, SVP Alicia J. Davis sold 2,659 shares of Lear stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.14, for a total value of $359,337.26. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $263,387.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Greg C. Smith sold 1,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.57, for a total transaction of $198,371.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,097 shares of company stock valued at $2,011,928 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lear

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lear by 6.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,250,147 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,176,389,000 after buying an additional 473,004 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Lear by 21.4% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 6,265,529 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $893,402,000 after buying an additional 1,103,398 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lear by 0.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,532,044 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $788,815,000 after buying an additional 32,169 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Lear by 47.9% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,064,807 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $437,259,000 after purchasing an additional 993,216 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Lear by 0.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,463,244 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $351,234,000 after purchasing an additional 12,072 shares during the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.