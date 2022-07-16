Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY) Short Interest Update

Legal & General Group Plc (OTCMKTS:LGGNY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 165,600 shares, an increase of 165.4% from the June 15th total of 62,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 146,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 320 ($3.81) to GBX 330 ($3.92) in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Legal & General Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 380 ($4.52) to GBX 350 ($4.16) in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Legal & General Group from GBX 330 ($3.92) to GBX 329 ($3.91) in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Legal & General Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $336.33.

Shares of LGGNY stock traded up $0.36 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,672 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,806. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average of $17.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.48, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Legal & General Group has a 12-month low of $14.13 and a 12-month high of $21.50.

Legal & General Group Plc provides various insurance products and services in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Legal & General Retirement (LGR), Legal & General Investment Management (LGIM), Legal & General Capital (LGC), and Legal & General Insurance (LGI).

