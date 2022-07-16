LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE) Receives $149.50 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of LendingTree, Inc. (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $149.50.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TREE shares. Northland Securities downgraded LendingTree from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Truist Financial cut their target price on LendingTree from $185.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on LendingTree from $105.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price objective on LendingTree from $180.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on LendingTree in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Insider Activity
In other LendingTree news, Director Mark A. Ernst bought 10,000 shares of LendingTree stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $65.67 per share, for a total transaction of $656,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $656,700. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.90% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Trading of LendingTree
LendingTree Stock Performance
Shares of TREE stock opened at $43.96 on Friday. LendingTree has a 12-month low of $40.82 and a 12-month high of $217.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.72. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18.
LendingTree (NASDAQ:TREE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.02) by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $283.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.65 million. LendingTree had a negative return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 3.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LendingTree will post -3.05 EPS for the current year.
LendingTree Company Profile
LendingTree, Inc, through its subsidiary, LT Intermediate Company, LLC, operates online consumer platform in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home, Consumer, and Insurance. The Home segment offers purchase mortgage, refinance mortgage, reverse mortgage, and home equity loans; lines of credit; and real estate brokerage services.
See Also
