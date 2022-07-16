LendInvest (LON:LINV) PT Lowered to GBX 230

LendInvest (LON:LINV – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Berenberg Bank from GBX 275 ($3.27) to GBX 230 ($2.74) in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LendInvest Stock Performance

Shares of LON:LINV opened at GBX 150 ($1.78) on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of £206.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,875.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 172.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 192.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1,256.21, a current ratio of 23.44 and a quick ratio of 23.44. LendInvest has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1.98 ($0.02) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 229.60 ($2.73).

LendInvest Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 25th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.40 ($0.05) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a yield of 2.64%. LendInvest’s payout ratio is 5,000.00%.

About LendInvest

LendInvest plc operates as a property finance asset manager in the United Kingdom. The company provides short-term, development, and buy-to-let mortgages to intermediaries, landlords, and developers. It also offers fund management services; and holds securities. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

See Also

