Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Lowered to Neutral at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has $80.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $83.00.

Several other analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $106.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of Lennar from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Lennar from $92.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $93.31.

Shares of LEN opened at $78.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.46. Lennar has a 1 year low of $62.54 and a 1 year high of $117.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 8.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $84.54.

Lennar ( NYSE:LEN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 21st. The construction company reported $4.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.99 by $0.50. Lennar had a net margin of 14.77% and a return on equity of 21.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.95 EPS. Analysts forecast that Lennar will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 7th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Lennar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.27%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LEN. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,837 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 284 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 5,096 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $592,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Finally, Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in Lennar by 15.0% in the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 3,340 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the period. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

