Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 622,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,452.8 days.

Li Ning Price Performance

Shares of Li Ning stock remained flat at $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.72.

Li Ning Company Profile

Li Ning Company Limited engages in the research and development, design, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and retail of sporting goods in the People's Republic of China. The company offers sporting goods, including footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories for professional and leisure purposes primarily under the LI-NING brand.

