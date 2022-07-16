Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Li Ning Company Limited (OTCMKTS:LNNGF – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,162,200 shares, an increase of 86.7% from the June 15th total of 622,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,452.8 days.
Li Ning Price Performance
Shares of Li Ning stock remained flat at $8.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 21 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,079. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.64. Li Ning has a twelve month low of $6.51 and a twelve month high of $13.72.
Li Ning Company Profile
