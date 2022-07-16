Linde (ETR:LIN) Given a €325.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

Linde (ETR:LIN – Get Rating) received a €325.00 ($325.00) price objective from research analysts at UBS Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.55% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €340.00 ($340.00) target price on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €352.00 ($352.00) target price on Linde in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Baader Bank set a €320.00 ($320.00) target price on Linde in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Shares of ETR LIN opened at €274.15 ($274.15) on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is €287.60 and its 200 day moving average price is €283.68. The firm has a market cap of $137.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 35.84. Linde has a 52 week low of €239.45 ($239.45) and a 52 week high of €315.35 ($315.35). The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.07.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

