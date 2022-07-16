Lithia Motors (NYSE:LAD) Price Target Cut to $348.00

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $350.00 to $348.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target points to a potential upside of 23.86% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on LAD. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Lithia Motors from $542.00 to $578.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. StockNews.com upgraded Lithia Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Lithia Motors from $425.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $409.67.

LAD opened at $280.97 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $300.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.48. Lithia Motors has a 52 week low of $252.56 and a 52 week high of $387.63.

Lithia Motors (NYSE:LADGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $11.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $9.63 by $2.33. The firm had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. Lithia Motors had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 4.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 54.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Lithia Motors will post 46.96 EPS for the current year.

In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total transaction of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Lithia Motors news, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 998 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.01, for a total transaction of $309,389.98. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,741,997.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sidney B. Deboer sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.00, for a total value of $1,525,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 50,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,487,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,998 shares of company stock worth $3,394,840. 1.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 1,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithia Motors by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 943 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Luxury. It offers new and used vehicles; vehicle financing services; warranties, insurance contracts, and vehicle and theft protection services; and automotive repair and maintenance services, as well as sells vehicle body and parts under the Driveway and GreenCars brand names.

