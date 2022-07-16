Lossless (LSS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $343,508.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $343,508.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052772 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022779 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC.

About Lossless

Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.

Buying and Selling Lossless

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lossless directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lossless should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Lossless using one of the exchanges listed above.

