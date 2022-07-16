Lossless (LSS) Hits 1-Day Volume of $343,508.00

Lossless (LSS) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on July 16th. In the last seven days, Lossless has traded down 1.9% against the dollar. One Lossless coin can now be purchased for about $0.17 or 0.00000826 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lossless has a total market cap of $9.48 million and approximately $343,508.00 worth of Lossless was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004840 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.90 or 0.00052772 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001653 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00022779 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001831 BTC.
About Lossless
Lossless’ total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 55,572,672 coins. Lossless’ official Twitter account is @losslessdefi.
Buying and Selling Lossless
Receive News & Updates for Lossless Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lossless and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.