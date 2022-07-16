Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Lotus Resources Stock Performance
Lotus Resources stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 62,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.
About Lotus Resources
