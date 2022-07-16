Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF) Short Interest Update

Lotus Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:LTSRF – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 94,400 shares, a decline of 86.3% from the June 15th total of 690,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 304,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Lotus Resources stock remained flat at $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday. 62,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 384,451. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.22. Lotus Resources has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $0.33.

Lotus Resources Limited explores for and develops mineral properties in Australia and Africa. The company holds an interest in the Kayelekera uranium project; and the Livingstonia project located in northern Malawi, southern Africa. It also explores for cobalt ores. The company was formerly known as Hylea Metals Limited and changed its name to Lotus Resources Limited in August 2019.

