Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Lowered to $79.00 at Morgan Stanley

Magna International (NYSE:MGA – Get Rating) (TSE:MG) had its price target decreased by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $84.00 to $79.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 41.27% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on MGA. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of Magna International from $92.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Magna International in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. Raymond James set a $68.00 price objective on Magna International and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Barclays reduced their target price on Magna International from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Magna International from $85.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.55.

Shares of NYSE MGA opened at $55.92 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.12. Magna International has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $90.15. The company has a market capitalization of $16.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.30.

Magna International ( NYSE:MGA Get Rating ) (TSE:MG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.23. Magna International had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 3.54%. The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.86 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Magna International will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MGA. Evoke Wealth LLC raised its position in Magna International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 641 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in Magna International by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in Magna International by 3.2% in the first quarter. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 6,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Magna International by 79.2% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC raised its position in Magna International by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 48,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,896,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.57% of the company’s stock.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. It operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

