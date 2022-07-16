MAP Protocol (MAP) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $100,722.00

MAP Protocol (MAP) traded up 1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 16th. One MAP Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0100 or 0.00000047 BTC on exchanges. MAP Protocol has a market cap of $17.54 million and approximately $100,722.00 worth of MAP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, MAP Protocol has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004731 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.28 or 0.00048639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001662 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00022222 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001803 BTC.

About MAP Protocol

MAP Protocol’s genesis date was September 11th, 2019. MAP Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,755,183,690 coins. The Reddit community for MAP Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/MarcoPoloProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. MAP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @marcopologlobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. MAP Protocol’s official website is www.maplabs.io. MAP Protocol’s official message board is medium.com/marcopolo-protocol.

According to CryptoCompare, “MarcoPolo Protocol is an open, fully decentralized, chain-to-chain interoperation protocol that enables the interoperability of multiple independently verifiable consensus blockchains without a relay chain. MarcoPolo Protocol expects to construct a future inter-chain-net, which is interoperable and chain-to-chain based. The ecosystem built on MarcoPolo Protocol can provide a solid infrastructure for finance, AI, IoT, traceability, and governance filed by cross-chain communication, privacy computation, shared storage, etc… “

