Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS) Short Interest Update

Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 24,700 shares, a drop of 51.0% from the June 15th total of 50,400 shares. Approximately 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 165,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Marine Petroleum Trust stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new stake in shares of Marine Petroleum Trust (NASDAQ:MARPS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 36,069 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA owned about 1.80% of Marine Petroleum Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

Marine Petroleum Trust Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of MARPS stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $7.30. 9,041 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,254. Marine Petroleum Trust has a one year low of $3.75 and a one year high of $32.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.39.

Marine Petroleum Trust Increases Dividend

Marine Petroleum Trust ( NASDAQ:MARPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The energy company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter. Marine Petroleum Trust had a return on equity of 89.58% and a net margin of 79.72%. The company had revenue of $0.46 million during the quarter.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a $0.198 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.85%. This is an increase from Marine Petroleum Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Marine Petroleum Trust in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

About Marine Petroleum Trust

Marine Petroleum Trust, together with its subsidiary, Marine Petroleum Corporation, operates as a royalty trust in the United States. As of June 30, 2021, the company had an overriding royalty interest in 55 oil and natural gas leases covering approximately 199,868 gross acres located in the Central and Western areas of the Gulf of Mexico off the coasts of Louisiana and Texas.

