MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO) Shares Sold by TriaGen Wealth Management LLC

TriaGen Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in MarineMax, Inc. (NYSE:HZO – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 670 shares during the period. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of MarineMax worth $1,079,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HZO. Summit Global Investments raised its position in MarineMax by 120.6% during the first quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 31,765 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,279,000 after acquiring an additional 17,365 shares during the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its position in MarineMax by 5.3% during the first quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 100,190 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,034,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $207,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in MarineMax during the first quarter worth about $83,000. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of MarineMax by 16.9% during the first quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 49,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,976,000 after buying an additional 7,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HZO traded up $1.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $39.31. The stock had a trading volume of 247,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 290,489. MarineMax, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.10 and a fifty-two week high of $61.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $39.72 and its 200 day moving average is $43.51. The stock has a market cap of $846.34 million, a P/E ratio of 4.91 and a beta of 1.60.

MarineMax ( NYSE:HZO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The specialty retailer reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $610.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.34 million. MarineMax had a return on equity of 29.39% and a net margin of 8.23%. MarineMax’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MarineMax, Inc. will post 8.24 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HZO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of MarineMax from $52.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Northcoast Research restated a “buy” rating on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. B. Riley downgraded shares of MarineMax from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $84.00 to $44.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on shares of MarineMax in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

MarineMax, Inc operates as a recreational boat and yacht retailer and superyacht services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Operations and Product Manufacturing. The company sells new and used recreational boats, including pleasure and fishing boats, mega-yachts, yachts, sport cruisers, motor yachts, pontoon boats, ski boats, jet boats, and other recreational boats.

