Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG) Receives $8.25 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Markforged Holding Co. (NYSE:MKFG – Get Rating) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.25.

MKFG has been the topic of several research reports. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Markforged in a research note on Friday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Markforged from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th.

Markforged Price Performance

MKFG stock opened at $2.11 on Friday. Markforged has a one year low of $1.72 and a one year high of $11.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.56.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Markforged ( NYSE:MKFG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $21.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.79 million. Markforged had a net margin of 21.87% and a negative return on equity of 31.45%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Markforged will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MKFG. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in shares of Markforged in the first quarter worth $34,000. Empirical Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in Markforged during the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Markforged by 243.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 14,257 shares during the period. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new position in Markforged during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. 54.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Markforged Company Profile

Markforged Holding Corporation produces and sells 3D printers, materials, software, and other related services worldwide. The company offers desktop, industrial, and metal 3D printers; and composite, continuous fiber, and metal parts, as well as advanced 3D printing software. It serves customers in aerospace, military and defense, industrial automation, space exploration, healthcare, and automotive industries.

