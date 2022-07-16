Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) Shares Acquired by Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.

Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 202.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,377 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. Adell Harriman & Carpenter Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $1,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,195 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 4,854 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 151 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,325 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of MRVL opened at $48.22 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.31 and a 200-day moving average of $63.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $41.07 and a 52 week high of $93.85.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

Marvell Technology ( NASDAQ:MRVL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 6.92% and a negative net margin of 9.82%. The business’s revenue was up 73.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Marvell Technology from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Friday, May 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Marvell Technology from $76.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Marvell Technology to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.08.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In related news, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total transaction of $2,796,364.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Mitchell Gaynor sold 5,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $244,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 120,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,883,474.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Muhammad Raghib Hussain sold 45,782 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.08, for a total value of $2,796,364.56. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 618,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,765,641.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 133,165 shares of company stock worth $7,998,221 in the last 90 days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.