Matthew Jarboe Sells 13,679 Shares of Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA) Stock

Paragon 28, Inc. (NYSE:FNA – Get Rating) insider Matthew Jarboe sold 13,679 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total transaction of $259,901.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 297,727 shares in the company, valued at $5,656,813. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Matthew Jarboe also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 8th, Matthew Jarboe sold 63,889 shares of Paragon 28 stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.44, for a total transaction of $1,242,002.16.

Paragon 28 Trading Up 4.3 %

Shares of NYSE FNA traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.58. The company had a trading volume of 248,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 499,693. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.64. Paragon 28, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.41.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Paragon 28 ( NYSE:FNA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $41.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.33 million. As a group, analysts expect that Paragon 28, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. PFG Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Paragon 28 in the 2nd quarter valued at $331,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Paragon 28 by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 146,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,446,000 after purchasing an additional 56,859 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Paragon 28 during the 1st quarter worth $248,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Paragon 28 by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 77,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Paragon 28 by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after purchasing an additional 5,393 shares during the last quarter. 12.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FNA shares. JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Paragon 28 in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Paragon 28 from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.86.

Paragon 28 Company Profile

Paragon 28, Inc designs, develops, distributes, and sells foot and ankle surgical systems in the United States and internationally. It offers plating systems, including gorilla plating systems, such as lisfranc, lapidus, lateral column, calcaneus slide, and naviculocuneiform (NC) fusion plating systems; baby gorilla plate-specific screws, navicular fracture plates, and 5th metatarsal hook plates; and silverback plating systems.

