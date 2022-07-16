Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Mayne Pharma Group Limited (OTCMKTS:MAYNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 89,600 shares, a decrease of 73.2% from the June 15th total of 334,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 27,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.3 days.
Mayne Pharma Group Stock Performance
MAYNF remained flat at $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.19. Mayne Pharma Group has a 52-week low of $0.15 and a 52-week high of $0.27.
About Mayne Pharma Group
