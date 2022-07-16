Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) PT Lowered to €10.80

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €11.80 ($11.80) to €10.80 ($10.80) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.63.
Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile
