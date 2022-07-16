Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) PT Lowered to €10.80

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by Morgan Stanley from €11.80 ($11.80) to €10.80 ($10.80) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MDIBY opened at $7.77 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.19. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 1 year low of $7.61 and a 1 year high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario Company Profile

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

