Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:MDIBY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 178.6% from the June 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 164,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario from €11.80 ($11.80) to €10.80 ($10.80) and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.30.

OTCMKTS:MDIBY traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $7.77. The stock had a trading volume of 32,495 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,422. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.19. Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario has a 12-month low of $7.61 and a 12-month high of $12.63.

Mediobanca Banca di Credito Finanziario S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Wealth Management, Consumer Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, Principal Investing, and Holding Functions segments.

