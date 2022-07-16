Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF) Short Interest Update

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. (OTCMKTS:MHSDF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 679,400 shares, a growth of 73.6% from the June 15th total of 391,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 7,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 91.8 days.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Stock Performance

MHSDF stock remained flat at $2.30 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $2.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.92. Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.60.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. New Street Research upgraded shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st.

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V. Company Profile

Megacable Holdings, S. A. B. de C. V., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation, operation, and maintenance of cable television, internet, and telephone signal distribution systems. It operates through Cable, Internet, Telephony, Business, and Other segments. The company operates cable television systems in various states of Mexico; and offers high-speed Internet services to residential and commercial customers, as well as digital fixed telephony services to residential and commercial customers.

