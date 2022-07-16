Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, nine have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $96.00.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MRK shares. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Avengers Inc. boosted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 115.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 328 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Front Row Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 89.4% in the fourth quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 78.0% in the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $94.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $240.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $84.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12-month low of $70.89 and a 12-month high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. Research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

