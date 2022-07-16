Methanex Co. (MEOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.175 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. This is a positive change from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15.

Methanex has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 37.3% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years. Methanex has a dividend payout ratio of 13.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Methanex to earn $4.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.58 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 14.4%.

MEOH traded up $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.30. The stock had a trading volume of 556,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 530,053. The business has a fifty day moving average of $44.48 and a 200 day moving average of $47.95. Methanex has a 1 year low of $29.61 and a 1 year high of $56.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.28. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 1.77.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.07. Methanex had a return on equity of 27.41% and a net margin of 10.87%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 6.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 60.7% during the first quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $89,072,000 after purchasing an additional 616,146 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Methanex by 5.6% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 455,377 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $24,846,000 after purchasing an additional 24,201 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Methanex by 6.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 294,899 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,090,000 after purchasing an additional 16,697 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its position in Methanex by 65.0% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 57,960 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,162,000 after purchasing an additional 22,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Methanex by 178.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 53,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 34,223 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.37% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on MEOH shares. UBS Group lowered their target price on Methanex from $44.00 to $36.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities boosted their price target on Methanex from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Scotiabank lowered Methanex from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Alembic Global Advisors reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Methanex from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.62.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

