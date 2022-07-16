Methanex Co. (MX) To Go Ex-Dividend on September 15th

Methanex Co. (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.225 per share on Friday, September 30th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16.

Methanex Price Performance

Shares of TSE:MX traded up C$2.42 during trading on Friday, reaching C$47.27. The stock had a trading volume of 273,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 230,216. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$57.24 and a 200-day moving average price of C$61.04. The stock has a market cap of C$3.42 billion and a PE ratio of 5.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 126.35, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a current ratio of 2.28. Methanex has a 1-year low of C$37.85 and a 1-year high of C$71.63.

Get Methanex alerts:

Methanex (TSE:MX – Get Rating) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported C$2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$2.63 by C$0.11. The company had revenue of C$1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.49 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Methanex will post 5.4700002 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Methanex

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other Methanex news, Director Nojan Abrary acquired 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$63.14 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,146.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,071,250.21. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 1,601 shares of company stock worth $99,848.

MX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Scotiabank downgraded Methanex to a “hold” rating and set a C$50.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Piper Sandler downgraded Methanex to a “sell” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Alembic Global Advisors restated a “hold” rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, May 9th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and set a C$65.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Methanex to C$36.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$54.85.

About Methanex

(Get Rating)

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Methanex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Methanex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.