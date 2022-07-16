Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Methode Electronics (NYSE:MEI – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.68-$2.72 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.08. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.16 billion-$1.16 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.17 billion. Methode Electronics also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $2.70-$3.10 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MEI. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Methode Electronics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Methode Electronics from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th.

NYSE MEI opened at $35.31 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.79 and its 200 day moving average is $43.46. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Methode Electronics has a 12 month low of $33.91 and a 12 month high of $49.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.14.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. Methode Electronics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 20.82%.

In related news, COO Joseph Elias Khoury sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.55, for a total value of $308,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 396,420 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,281,991. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,045,253 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $174,958,000 after acquiring an additional 28,137 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,026,836 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $87,660,000 after acquiring an additional 46,480 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,346,029 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $58,216,000 after acquiring an additional 12,312 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Methode Electronics by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 404,554 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $17,497,000 after acquiring an additional 6,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Methode Electronics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $10,867,000. 95.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Methode Electronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets component and subsystem devices worldwide. It operates through four segments: Automotive, Industrial, Interface, and Medical. The Automotive segment supplies electronic and electro-mechanical devices, and related products to automobile original equipment manufacturers directly or through their tiered suppliers.

