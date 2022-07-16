MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,200 shares, a decrease of 65.9% from the June 15th total of 41,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 57,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 3.3% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 189,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 21.2% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 6,281 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust in the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in MFS High Income Municipal Trust by 51.4% in the fourth quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 12,926 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.82% of the company’s stock.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of CXE stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.93. 33,797 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,737. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.26. MFS High Income Municipal Trust has a 52 week low of $3.53 and a 52 week high of $5.50.

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS High Income Municipal Trust Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.016 per share. This represents a $0.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.89%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 19th.

(Get Rating)

MFS High Income Municipal Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in the fixed income markets. It primarily invests in municipal bonds and local general obligations of various sectors, such as multifamily, hospitals, care retirement, and investor-owned utilities.

