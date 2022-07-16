Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Shares Sold by Smith Group Asset Management LLC

Smith Group Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 377,755 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 6.1% of Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Smith Group Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $116,426,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MSFT. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,174 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Flynn Zito Capital Management LLC now owns 10,532 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $3,247,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microsoft by 9.3% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 26,085 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $8,042,000 after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares in the last quarter. Summit X LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 1.1% during the first quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 30,449 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,376,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 3.3% during the first quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,966 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on MSFT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Microsoft from $390.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Microsoft from $373.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their target price on Microsoft from $355.00 to $364.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Microsoft from $325.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $349.52.

Microsoft Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ MSFT traded up $2.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $256.72. 29,774,050 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,134,760. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.92 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $260.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $285.93. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $241.51 and a twelve month high of $349.67.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 18th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Microsoft Profile

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

