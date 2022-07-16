Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW) Short Interest Up 87.8% in June

Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 64,400 shares, an increase of 87.8% from the June 15th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 115,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Microvast

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Microvast stock. Privium Fund Management B.V. raised its position in Microvast Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MVSTW – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,300,241 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 682,597 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V.’s holdings in Microvast were worth $2,921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Microvast Stock Down 8.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MVSTW traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $0.28. 243,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 112,301. Microvast has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $5.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.47.

