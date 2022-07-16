Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) Position Reduced by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 123,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,349 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.11% of Mid-America Apartment Communities worth $25,963,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities by 42.9% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in Mid-America Apartment Communities during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of MAA opened at $167.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $196.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a P/E/G ratio of 10.06 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.85 and a 52 week high of $231.63.

Mid-America Apartment Communities Dividend Announcement

Mid-America Apartment Communities ( NYSE:MAA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.13. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a net margin of 32.66% and a return on equity of 9.77%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $1.25 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.90%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Mid-America Apartment Communities news, COO Thomas L. Grimes, Jr. sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.50, for a total transaction of $4,050,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,983 shares in the company, valued at $9,109,057.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.34% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities to $200.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $212.00 to $201.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $238.00 to $211.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $231.00 to $226.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $205.31.

About Mid-America Apartment Communities

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

