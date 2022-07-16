MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) Price Reaches $1.85 on Exchanges

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 15th. MimbleWimbleCoin has a market cap of $20.07 million and approximately $292.00 worth of MimbleWimbleCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MimbleWimbleCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $1.85 or 0.00008932 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, MimbleWimbleCoin has traded 8.4% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.89 or 0.00207136 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00004327 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0380 or 0.00000184 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0488 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001188 BTC.

Cryptostone (CPS) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000016 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004826 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $135.63 or 0.00655041 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin Profile

MimbleWimbleCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on August 5th, 2014. MimbleWimbleCoin’s total supply is 10,850,461 coins. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official website is www.mwc.mw. MimbleWimbleCoin’s official Twitter account is @MultiWalletCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MimbleWimbleCoin is https://reddit.com/r/mimblewimblecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling MimbleWimbleCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “With a provable supply cap of 20,000,000, MWC is a scarce pure proof of work Mimblewimble based coin designed to enable greater network scalability, privacy and fungibility than legacy blockchain protocols. All transactions on the base layer use Greg Maxwell's Coin Join with his Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Three main properties of MWC transactions increase their privacy. All transactions on the base layer are CoinJoined with Confidential Transactions and signature aggregation. Consequently, there are no addresses, transaction amounts or intermediary inputs and outputs in blocks and all transactions are indistinguishable from one another. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MimbleWimbleCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MimbleWimbleCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MimbleWimbleCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

