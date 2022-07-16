Misbloc (MSB) Market Cap Reaches $22.20 Million

Misbloc (MSB) traded down 2.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 15th. Misbloc has a market capitalization of $22.20 million and approximately $268,431.00 worth of Misbloc was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Misbloc coin can now be purchased for $0.12 or 0.00000565 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Misbloc has traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004830 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $20,722.21 or 0.99950853 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00009270 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004823 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003354 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Misbloc Profile

MSB is a coin. Misbloc’s total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 189,519,940 coins. Misbloc’s official message board is www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=103357971483544. Misbloc’s official Twitter account is @misbloc and its Facebook page is accessible here. Misbloc’s official website is misblock.io.

Buying and Selling Misbloc

According to CryptoCompare, “MISBLOC (Medical information service with blockchain) is designed to provide safe and transparent medical services using blockchain technology, which aims to make the MISBLOC system immune to forgery and counterfeit. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Misbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Misbloc should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Misbloc using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

