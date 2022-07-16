Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC) Short Interest Down 48.3% in June

Mission Advancement Corp. (NYSE:MACC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a drop of 48.3% from the June 15th total of 2,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 94,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Mission Advancement Stock Performance

Shares of Mission Advancement stock remained flat at $9.80 during trading on Friday. 5 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,055. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.75. Mission Advancement has a 12-month low of $9.60 and a 12-month high of $9.87.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at about $10,076,000. Berkley W R Corp increased its position in Mission Advancement by 26.7% during the 1st quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 94,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $925,000 after purchasing an additional 19,898 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new position in Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,287,000. Finally, Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Mission Advancement during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,448,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.89% of the company’s stock.

About Mission Advancement

Mission Advancement Corp. does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Mission Advancement Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Phoenix, Arizona.

