Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,677 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $2,905,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 303.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Royal Caribbean Cruises in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Stock Up 4.7 %

Royal Caribbean Cruises stock traded up $1.48 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $32.76. 5,724,537 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,017,766. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.48 and its 200-day moving average is $67.82. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 12 month low of $31.09 and a 12 month high of $98.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.00, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Royal Caribbean Cruises ( NYSE:RCL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($4.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.68) by $0.11. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a negative return on equity of 83.99% and a negative net margin of 207.74%. The business had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($4.44) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2421.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post -6.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have commented on RCL. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Susquehanna assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Barclays assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares assumed coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Royal Caribbean Cruises in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.10.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Company Profile

Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. operates as a cruise company worldwide. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara, and Silversea Cruises brands, which comprise a range of itineraries that call on approximately 1,000 destinations. As of February 25, 2022, it operated 61 ships.

