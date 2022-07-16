Mitchell Capital Management Co. Boosts Stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 99.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 70,530 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,163 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SBK Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 104.7% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.7% during the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 550 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. TimeScale Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. TimeScale Financial Inc. now owns 566 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHX traded up $0.85 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,743,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,314,479. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $50.57. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $43.02 and a 1-year high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

