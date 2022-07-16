Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. increased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,985 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 411 shares during the period. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $3,116,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CAT. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 322.6% in the 4th quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.44% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $173.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,281,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,323,692. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $198.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $207.62. Caterpillar Inc. has a one year low of $167.08 and a one year high of $237.90. The company has a market cap of $92.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.00.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 12.33% and a return on equity of 35.10%. The business had revenue of $13.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.87 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Caterpillar Inc. will post 12.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. This is a positive change from Caterpillar’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.11. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CAT has been the subject of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $240.00 to $227.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $280.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $225.00 to $190.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $250.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $164.00 to $161.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $234.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 10,549 shares in the company, valued at $2,479,015. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, General Counsel Suzette M. Long sold 3,816 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $896,760.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 10,549 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,479,015. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Joseph E. Creed sold 2,757 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.13, for a total transaction of $590,356.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,577 shares of company stock worth $2,663,056 over the last 90 days. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, and industrial gas turbines worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, compactors, cold planers, compact track and multi-terrain loaders, excavators, motorgraders, pipelayers, road reclaimers, site prep tractors, skid steer loaders, telehandlers, and utility vehicles; mini, small, medium, and large excavators; compact, small, and medium wheel loaders; track-type tractors and loaders; and wheel excavators.

