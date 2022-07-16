Mitchell Capital Management Co. Grows Holdings in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,123 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. IDEXX Laboratories comprises 1.1% of Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $4,991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Bigelow Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,537 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 9,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 27.5% in the 1st quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $695,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 22.7% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the period. 84.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IDXX shares. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $615.00 to $530.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Monday, July 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $440.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $550.00 to $470.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, IDEXX Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $605.25.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded up $4.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $370.14. The company had a trading volume of 470,781 shares, compared to its average volume of 551,745. The company’s 50-day moving average is $360.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $463.25. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a twelve month low of $318.50 and a twelve month high of $706.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The company has a market cap of $31.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.12.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. IDEXX Laboratories had a net margin of 22.43% and a return on equity of 103.70%. The business had revenue of $836.55 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $836.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.35 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products and services primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets worldwide. The company operates through CAG; Water Quality Products; LPD; and Other segments. It provides point-of-care veterinary diagnostic products, including instruments, consumables, and rapid assay test kits; veterinary reference laboratory diagnostic and consulting services; practice management and diagnostic imaging systems and services for veterinarians; and health monitoring, biological materials testing, and laboratory animal diagnostic instruments and services for biomedical research community.

