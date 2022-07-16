Mitchell Capital Management Co. Increases Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,439 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $4,491,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,449,526,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,822,201 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $11,543,985,000 after purchasing an additional 2,776,330 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in Union Pacific by 316.9% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 2,965,684 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $740,073,000 after purchasing an additional 2,254,336 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,083.0% during the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 758,686 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $191,136,000 after purchasing an additional 694,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $168,964,000. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:UNP traded up $3.61 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.13. The stock had a trading volume of 3,997,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,341,509. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $216.22 and a 200 day moving average of $237.91. The company has a market capitalization of $131.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.88, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $195.68 and a one year high of $278.94.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.02. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 50.20% and a net margin of 30.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 49.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $285.00 to $250.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $210.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. TD Securities boosted their target price on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. UBS Group downgraded Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $283.00 to $267.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $255.00 price objective on the stock. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.18.

In other Union Pacific news, EVP Kenyatta G. Rocker sold 4,018 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,004,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 41,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,294,250. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; petroleum, and liquid petroleum gases; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

