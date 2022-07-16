Mitchell Capital Management Co. Invests $2.57 Million in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Mitchell Capital Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,650 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,571,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the first quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. American National Bank boosted its position in shares of Generac by 59.2% in the first quarter. American National Bank now owns 121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. 88.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Generac Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GNRC traded up $6.46 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $215.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 833,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 918,623. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.48, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $232.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.54. Generac Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $197.94 and a fifty-two week high of $524.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Generac ( NYSE:GNRC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Generac had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 12.68%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 11.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on GNRC. TheStreet cut Generac from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Generac from $474.00 to $350.00 in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on Generac from $556.00 to $485.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Northland Securities started coverage on Generac in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $370.00 price objective for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $437.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.81, for a total transaction of $1,069,050.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 615,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $131,701,614.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Generac Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, batteries, electronic controls, steel enclosures, and other components.

Featured Articles

