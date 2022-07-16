Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG) Short Interest Up 194.1% in June

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 935,500 shares, an increase of 194.1% from the June 15th total of 318,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,680,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of Mizuho Financial Group stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,196,662 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,037,692. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.53. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a PE ratio of 5.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.53. Mizuho Financial Group has a 52 week low of $2.15 and a 52 week high of $3.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

Mizuho Financial Group (NYSE:MFG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, May 13th. The bank reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Mizuho Financial Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.14%. The company had revenue of $13.92 billion during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Mizuho Financial Group will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Mizuho Financial Group

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MFG. Fulton Bank N.A. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the first quarter worth about $34,000. apricus wealth LLC acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 82,164 shares of the bank’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 6,929 shares in the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in Mizuho Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in Mizuho Financial Group by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 64,652 shares of the bank’s stock worth $165,000 after acquiring an additional 4,579 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on MFG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Mizuho Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Mizuho Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Mizuho Financial Group Company Profile

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, and Asset Management Company.

Further Reading

