MOBOX (MBOX) Market Capitalization Achieves $48.04 Million

MOBOX (MBOX) traded up 4.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 16th. One MOBOX coin can currently be bought for $0.60 or 0.00002796 BTC on major exchanges. MOBOX has a market cap of $48.04 million and approximately $20.54 million worth of MOBOX was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, MOBOX has traded 2.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004647 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.93 or 0.00573819 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.56 or 0.00049083 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001650 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00002173 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00022129 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001876 BTC.
MOBOX Coin Profile
MOBOX’s total supply is 389,181,745 coins and its circulating supply is 79,853,076 coins. MOBOX’s official Twitter account is @MOBOX_Official.
