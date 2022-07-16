Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating)’s stock price was down 8.2% on Thursday following insider selling activity. The company traded as low as $157.25 and last traded at $157.25. Approximately 164,556 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,151,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.24.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.00, for a total transaction of $1,230,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 1,624,231 shares in the company, valued at $199,780,413. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.13, for a total transaction of $1,144,170.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $685,934,364.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 494,029 shares of company stock worth $71,537,175. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on MRNA shares. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on shares of Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Moderna currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.00.

Moderna Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $142.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $158.57.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.18 by $3.40. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.43 billion. Moderna had a net margin of 64.77% and a return on equity of 121.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 213.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.84 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moderna

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Moderna by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank raised its holdings in Moderna by 53.1% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 199 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

