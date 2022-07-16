Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Trading Down 8.2% Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) shares dropped 8.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock traded as low as $157.25 and last traded at $157.25. Approximately 164,556 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 7,151,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $171.24.

Specifically, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares in the company, valued at $782,165,866.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.69, for a total value of $6,907,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $934,588,954.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.47, for a total value of $13,447,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,816,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $782,165,866.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 494,029 shares of company stock worth $71,537,175. 17.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Moderna from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Moderna from $205.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Moderna from $348.00 to $214.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.00.

Moderna Stock Up 4.4 %

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $142.59 and a 200 day moving average of $158.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.90, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.65.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $8.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.18 by $3.40. Moderna had a return on equity of 121.86% and a net margin of 64.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 213.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post 27.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 103.8% in the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 25.1% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 233,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,972,000 after buying an additional 46,909 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 107.6% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 256,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,121,000 after buying an additional 21,738 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American National Bank lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 519.0% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 61.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

