Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM) Short Interest Down 68.8% in June

Molecular Templates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 474,700 shares, a drop of 68.8% from the June 15th total of 1,520,000 shares. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 330,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

Insider Activity at Molecular Templates

In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.91 per share, with a total value of $91,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 62,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $0.89 per share, with a total value of $55,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 222,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,580. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Lalande purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.91 per share, for a total transaction of $91,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 452,000 shares of company stock valued at $458,980. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 283,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 18,553 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 344,162 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Molecular Templates during the 4th quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Molecular Templates by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 140,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 35,479 shares during the last quarter. 88.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Molecular Templates Stock Performance

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MTEM. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $11.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Molecular Templates from $8.00 to $4.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Molecular Templates from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $1.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

MTEM traded up $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.04. 124,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 425,165. Molecular Templates has a fifty-two week low of $0.76 and a fifty-two week high of $8.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.18. The company has a market capitalization of $58.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.75 and a beta of 1.55.

Molecular Templates (NASDAQ:MTEM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.04. Molecular Templates had a negative net margin of 177.06% and a negative return on equity of 110.16%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.88 million. As a group, analysts predict that Molecular Templates will post -1.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Molecular Templates

Molecular Templates, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of biologic therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other serious diseases. The company primarily develops a pipeline of therapies through its proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform.

