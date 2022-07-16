Molson Coors Beverage Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:TAP-A)

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.

Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance

Shares of TAP-A stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.

Get Molson Coors Beverage alerts:

About Molson Coors Beverage

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific. It offers flavored malt beverages, craft, and ready to drink beverages. The company was formerly known as Molson Coors Brewing Company and changed its name to Molson Coors Beverage Company in January 2020.

Receive News & Ratings for Molson Coors Beverage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Molson Coors Beverage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.