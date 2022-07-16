Molson Coors Beverage Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.38 (OTCMKTS:TAP-A)

Molson Coors Beverage (OTCMKTS:TAP-A – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 14th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.38 per share on Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%.
Molson Coors Beverage Stock Performance
Shares of TAP-A stock opened at $58.03 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.80.
About Molson Coors Beverage
